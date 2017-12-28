Forex:  $1 = ₦359.19 NGN Thursday, 28 December 2017
Contact Us    
logo

Top Stories

 

Group demands immediate release of Dasuki

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA – A Non-Governmental Organization under the aegis of Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness, CISA, on Thursday, said it has noted with grave concern, the... Read More →

Nigerian varsities can rank best in Africa, if – Unilag VC

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

Nigerian universities can rank best in Africa, if we can have a stable academic calendar, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, has said. Ogundipe spoke with newsmen... Read More →

FG express willingness to extend N361.2bn Garki Hospital concession agreement

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

The Federal Government has expressed willingness to further partner with NISA Premier Hospital on the management of Garki General Hospital, valued at about N361.1 billion, for continued... Read More →

Adverse weather forces flight delays, cancellations in Lagos

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

Hundreds of air travellers on Thursday remained stranded in Lagos due to delays and cancellation of their flights as a result of adverse weather according to reports. A look at the situation at... Read More →

Morocco successfully tests Africa’s fastest high-speed rail line

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

Morocco has successfully tested Africa’s fastest high-speed railway, state-owned railway operator Office Nationale des Chemins de Fer (ONCF) announced on Thursday. The latest tests were... Read More →

Police, NIS sign MoU on Interpol

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

The Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the extension of the use of INTERPOL i-24/7 to the... Read More →

China tests world’s first solar expressway

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

China on Thursday opened a 1-km section of the world’s first solar expressway for testing. Solar panels are laid beneath part of a ring road surrounding Jinan, capital city of Shandong... Read More →

Liberians in anxious wait for election result

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

Liberians are anxiously awaiting the results of a landmark presidential poll pitting former football star George Weah against Vice President Joseph Boakai. People wait outside a polling station in... Read More →

Ambode appoints Onibon as MOCPED acting provost

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday approved the appointment of Dr. Nosiru Olajide Onibon as the Acting Provost of the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED),... Read More →

Gov. Shettima presents N170bn budget for 2018

Thu Dec 28th, 2017     Comments

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Thursday presented N170.2 billion Appropriation Bill for 2018 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.Shettima ‎Shettima said the bill tagged: “Budget... Read More →

 

News by state

Nationwide
Abia
Abuja (FCT)
Adamawa
Akwa Ibom
Anambra
Bauchi
Bayelsa
Benue
Borno
Cross River
Delta
Ebonyi
Edo
Ekiti
Enugu
Gombe
Imo
Jigawa
Kaduna
Kano
Katsina
Kebbi
Kogi
Kwara
Lagos
Nasarawa
Niger
Ogun
Ondo
Osun
Oyo
Plateau
Rivers
Sokoto
Taraba
Yobe
Zamfara
 

Get latest news by email

 

Popular Topics

Federal Civil Service begins recruitment of OND, HND, BA/BSc
PDP National Convention: Roll Call
Atiku to Saraki, Amaechi, Goje: Return to PDP, rebuild Nigeria
Woman inserts hot knife in 5-yr-old niece’s private parts over daughter’s food
Miyetti Allah threatens legal action over Benue, Taraba grazing laws
 

Facebook Friends

 
Copyright 2017 Best Naira | Privacy | Contact Us |