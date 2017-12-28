Thu Dec 28th, 2017 Comments

Read More → By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA – A Non-Governmental Organization under the aegis of Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness, CISA, on Thursday, said it has noted with grave concern, the...

Read More → Nigerian universities can rank best in Africa, if we can have a stable academic calendar, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, has said. Ogundipe spoke with newsmen...

Read More → The Federal Government has expressed willingness to further partner with NISA Premier Hospital on the management of Garki General Hospital, valued at about N361.1 billion, for continued...

Read More → Hundreds of air travellers on Thursday remained stranded in Lagos due to delays and cancellation of their flights as a result of adverse weather according to reports. A look at the situation at...

Read More → Morocco has successfully tested Africa’s fastest high-speed railway, state-owned railway operator Office Nationale des Chemins de Fer (ONCF) announced on Thursday. The latest tests were...

Read More → The Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the extension of the use of INTERPOL i-24/7 to the...

Read More → China on Thursday opened a 1-km section of the world’s first solar expressway for testing. Solar panels are laid beneath part of a ring road surrounding Jinan, capital city of Shandong...

Read More → Liberians are anxiously awaiting the results of a landmark presidential poll pitting former football star George Weah against Vice President Joseph Boakai. People wait outside a polling station in...

Read More → Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday approved the appointment of Dr. Nosiru Olajide Onibon as the Acting Provost of the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED),...

Read More → Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Thursday presented N170.2 billion Appropriation Bill for 2018 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.Shettima ‎Shettima said the bill tagged: “Budget...